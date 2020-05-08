Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,639 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,609,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,705 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 612,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 69,780 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,912,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 36.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 62,230 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,367,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $7.19.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.