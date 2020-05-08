Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.77.

NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.73. The company had a trading volume of 81,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.17.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Molloy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,689 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,424.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

