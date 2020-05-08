Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.77.

SFM stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,599. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 3.15%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Molloy bought 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $34,210,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 689.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,779,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,948 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,661,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after buying an additional 786,372 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth about $13,345,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,477,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,684,000 after purchasing an additional 607,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.