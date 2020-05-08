SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.54.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

SSNC traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $58.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,591. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 20.12%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,001 shares of company stock valued at $142,541 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 84.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 882,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,683,000 after purchasing an additional 162,600 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,212,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,127,000 after purchasing an additional 126,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

