St. Louis Trust Co Sells 5,121 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

St. Louis Trust Co lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 9.7% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. St. Louis Trust Co owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $25,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $666,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 451,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.92. 719,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,740. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.85.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

