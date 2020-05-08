Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) PT Raised to $230.00

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.29.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

STMP opened at $184.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Stamps.com has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $199.04.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $151.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.43 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Steve Rifai sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $683,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 143,777.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,880,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,168 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 17,709.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,785,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,929 shares in the last quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter worth $50,911,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,427,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 446.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,424,000 after buying an additional 404,861 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.