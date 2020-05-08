Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Stantec has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Stantec has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stantec to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

STN traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.83. 5,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Stantec has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $682.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.87 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

