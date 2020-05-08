StarCoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (KST)

StarCoin (CURRENCY:KST) traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. One StarCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Coinnest. StarCoin has a market cap of $238,361.75 and approximately $1.00 worth of StarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StarCoin has traded up 63.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00489556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010758 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005310 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000238 BTC.

StarCoin Coin Profile

StarCoin (KST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. StarCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,511,631,077 coins. The official website for StarCoin is www.starcoin.tv. StarCoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam. StarCoin’s official message board is www.starcointalk.com.

Buying and Selling StarCoin

StarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

