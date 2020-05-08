Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stars Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Stars Group by 55.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 402,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 143,659 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Stars Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stars Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Stars Group by 25.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,817,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stars Group stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.14 and a beta of 1.59. Stars Group has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.19 million. Stars Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stars Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

