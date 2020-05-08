StarterCoin (STAC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10.00

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. StarterCoin has a total market capitalization of $14,968.19 and approximately $10.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StarterCoin has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StarterCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.42 or 0.02110987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00171198 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00066547 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00037415 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000162 BTC.

StarterCoin launched on November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 tokens. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter. StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com.

StarterCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StarterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

