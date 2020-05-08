Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) vs. Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Financial Survey

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Starwood Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust 7.96% 3.00% 1.46% Starwood Property Trust 30.10% 11.61% 0.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Starwood Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust $731.34 million 2.00 $51.19 million $0.90 8.87 Starwood Property Trust $1.20 billion 3.15 $509.66 million $1.71 7.82

Starwood Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty Trust. Starwood Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Empire State Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Empire State Realty Trust and Starwood Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust 2 2 0 0 1.50 Starwood Property Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00

Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $10.38, indicating a potential upside of 30.01%. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus target price of $18.70, indicating a potential upside of 39.87%. Given Starwood Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Starwood Property Trust is more favorable than Empire State Realty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Starwood Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Starwood Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Empire State Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.4%. Empire State Realty Trust pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Starwood Property Trust pays out 112.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats Empire State Realty Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of December 31, 2018, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments. The Real Estate Property segment acquires and manages equity interests in commercial real estate properties, including multi-family properties. The Real Estate Investing and Servicing segment manages and works out problem assets; acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS, including subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions; originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling these loans into securitization transactions; and acquires commercial real estate assets. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

