State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 16,420 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 83,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Prologis by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Prologis by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,216 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $88.07 on Friday. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.60 and its 200 day moving average is $88.10. The firm has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

