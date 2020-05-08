State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires Shares of 1,300,000 National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,515,000. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 1.14% of National General at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National General by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 122,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 60,535 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in National General by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in National General by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National General by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,176,000 after buying an additional 77,174 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National General by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 359,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 73,394 shares in the last quarter. 53.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NGHC opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.82. National General Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. National General had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National General Holdings Corp will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

NGHC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National General in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of National General from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. National General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

