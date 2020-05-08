State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 373,000 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 491.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Cerner worth $28,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 429.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $830,275.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,632,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.52.

Cerner stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

