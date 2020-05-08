State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303,099 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 452,200 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.8% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $70,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,086,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,889 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,152,345,000 after acquiring an additional 833,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,739,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,351 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

NYSE VZ opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $230.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

