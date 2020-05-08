State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.22% of J M Smucker worth $28,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in J M Smucker by 963.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.69.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $87,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SJM stock opened at $113.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.16. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $128.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.84.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

