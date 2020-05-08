State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.12% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $23,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 251,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,168,000 after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,768,000 after purchasing an additional 960,412 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 204,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 418,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.50 per share, with a total value of $34,536,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $96.92 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $135.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average of $102.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.92.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

