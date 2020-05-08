State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 192,936 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.74% of II-VI worth $19,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,943,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of II-VI by 2,106.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,323,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,562,000 after buying an additional 1,263,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of II-VI by 62.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,502,000 after buying an additional 1,105,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,066,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $34.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.17. II-VI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.78.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,077,630.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,950 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IIVI. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Securities raised shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.