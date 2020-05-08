State of Michigan Retirement System Has $13.04 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $68.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $304,063.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,517 shares of company stock worth $7,048,905. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

