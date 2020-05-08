State of Michigan Retirement System Has $13.16 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $86.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The firm has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

