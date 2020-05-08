State of Michigan Retirement System Has $13.20 Million Stock Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Anthem were worth $13,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Anthem by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,657.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $265.73 on Friday. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.44 and its 200 day moving average is $274.03. The firm has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Cfra raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.85.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

