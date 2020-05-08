State of Michigan Retirement System Has $13.29 Million Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 104,515 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in TJX Companies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 196,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 22,452 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 67,572 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 51,950 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

TJX opened at $48.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.70. The company has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

