State of Michigan Retirement System Has $13.62 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $13,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average of $81.09.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.68%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

