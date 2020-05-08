State of Michigan Retirement System Has $14.21 Million Stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $178.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.89 and its 200-day moving average is $198.06. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CME shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.27.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.