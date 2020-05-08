State of Michigan Retirement System Has $16.68 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in General Electric were worth $16,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,095,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,337,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,693 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,230,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $908,096,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Gordon Haskett raised General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

