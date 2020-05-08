State of Michigan Retirement System Has $21.08 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.68.

Shares of C opened at $44.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.