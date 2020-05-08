State of Michigan Retirement System Has $21.57 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, March 9th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

AVGO opened at $267.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

