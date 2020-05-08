State of Michigan Retirement System Has $24.90 Million Stock Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 187,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.26% of Everest Re Group worth $24,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RE. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,128,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,297,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,657,000 after buying an additional 298,563 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,862,000 after purchasing an additional 271,720 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,001,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 859,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,875,000 after purchasing an additional 574,385 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RE opened at $173.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.16. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $159.73 and a 52 week high of $294.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RE. Cfra raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Everest Re Group from $287.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $240.45 per share, with a total value of $360,675.00. Also, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $33,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

