State of Michigan Retirement System Has $26.94 Million Stock Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.13% of Iqvia worth $26,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in Iqvia by 71.6% during the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Iqvia by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 1.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 195,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 328.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 79,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 61,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 9.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iqvia news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iqvia stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.79. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 123.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Iqvia from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.06.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

