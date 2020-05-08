State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Tower were worth $22,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,057 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,534,000 after buying an additional 3,063,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,474,000 after buying an additional 200,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,892,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,296,000 after buying an additional 44,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in American Tower by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,757,000 after buying an additional 442,934 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,589.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,561. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $235.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.23.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

