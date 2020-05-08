State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 306,305 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $55,377,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 15,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 101,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,274,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $156.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Ardour Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

