State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

NYSE CAT opened at $107.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.