State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 11,200 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $29,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Voit & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 301.9% during the first quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com stock opened at $169.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 849.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.74.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $155,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total transaction of $42,963.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 384,630 shares of company stock valued at $61,690,104 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

