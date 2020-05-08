State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,700 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.26% of Quest Diagnostics worth $28,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $2,409,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 10.8% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 29,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 46.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 35.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.78.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $107.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.65. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $555,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $308,265.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,476 shares of company stock worth $28,656,119 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

