Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.36.

MITO has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright upgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stealth BioTherapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Stealth BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

