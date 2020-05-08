Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,803 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Steel Dynamics worth $21,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4,795.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.39. 84,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,434. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis acquired 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $485,832.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 111,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,305.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,555.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 42,400 shares of company stock worth $1,023,393 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.