Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,714 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,103.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,774,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $138,530,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,934,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,807,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,622,000 after purchasing an additional 713,302 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,367,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,601,000 after buying an additional 507,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on STLD. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

STLD stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Russell B. Rinn acquired 5,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $131,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,663.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis acquired 18,600 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $485,832.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,305.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 42,400 shares of company stock worth $1,023,393 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

