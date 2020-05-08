Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS STLJF remained flat at $$23.82 during trading hours on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.56.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

