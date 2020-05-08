Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of Stepan worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,050,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 23.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCL opened at $93.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.99. Stepan has a one year low of $69.33 and a one year high of $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.02.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. CL King started coverage on Stepan in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stepan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

In other news, VP Jason Scott Keiper bought 850 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Kabbes bought 2,222 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.67 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.74. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at $203,041.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

