Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Steris worth $12,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Steris by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,049,591,000 after acquiring an additional 161,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Steris by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,856,000 after acquiring an additional 774,516 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Steris by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,950,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,294,000 after acquiring an additional 248,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steris by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $212,095,000 after acquiring an additional 449,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steris by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,068,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,891,000 after acquiring an additional 20,636 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steris alerts:

Steris stock opened at $143.86 on Friday. Steris PLC has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.91. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STE. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens reduced their target price on Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

See Also: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.