Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOO. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,045,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,008,000 after acquiring an additional 398,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,403,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,898,000 after acquiring an additional 57,537 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,467,000 after acquiring an additional 600,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 895,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $44.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.42.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $414.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

