Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Stifel Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 50.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Stifel Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,575. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average of $55.58. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 865,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,550,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Peacock acquired 1,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $32,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $393,070 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

