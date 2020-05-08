Stifel Nicolaus Boosts CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $32.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,116. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.19. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 190.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,287,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,831,000 after buying an additional 1,500,191 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Asset Management now owns 63,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 257.5% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 26,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.