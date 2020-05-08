Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target to $32.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CFX. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colfax from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised shares of Colfax to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFX traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.17. 55,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $39.30.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $816.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.17 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. Colfax’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colfax will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 176.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 457.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.