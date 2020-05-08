Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $195.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $161.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PODD. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $162.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

PODD traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.63. 867,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,762. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,209.06 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.19. Insulet has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.76, for a total value of $280,758.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,250.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,603 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 420.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 88,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after buying an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,535,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

