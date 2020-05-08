Stifel Nicolaus Boosts PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $14.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PDCE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDCE traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.16. 217,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,271. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $38.61. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($8.14). PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $757.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 462.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark E. Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 47.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.