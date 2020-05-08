Stifel Nicolaus Increases Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target to $38.00

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 119.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 21.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 460.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 137.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 46,918 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 9,888 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 44.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 20.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.