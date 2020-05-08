Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $300.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s previous close.

INTU has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $312.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $303.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.67.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,119. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.39. Intuit has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $306.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Intuit by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 89,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,680 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Intuit by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 31,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in Intuit by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

