Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Price Target to $14.00

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHLX. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shell Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NYSE SHLX traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $11.80. 110,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,604. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.86.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 94.24% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn J. Carsten bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $60,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,365. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pipeline Co Lp Shell purchased 180,507,168 shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,806,876,751.68. Insiders acquired a total of 180,532,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,209,683 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $476,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 16.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.7% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 174,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 20,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 30.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,985,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

