Stifel Nicolaus Raises Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $280.00

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.53.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.96. 38,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,456. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 94.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $7,588,711,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2,427.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,542,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,034,470,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887,611 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 22,485.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,574,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,502 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 24,129.0% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 5,734,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $894,775,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.